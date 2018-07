A fire ban is in effect for all of Jönköping county since July 26th. The fire ban means that..

Information in English

A fire ban is in effect for all of Jönköping county since July 26th. The fire ban means that it WITH NO EXCEPTIONS is forbidden to light fires outdoors.

Due to the recent dry weather conditions, the risk of forest fires is currently very high. A fire ban has therefore been deemed necessary for all of Jönköping county.

Source: Länsstyrelsen in Jönköping county